Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Car crashes through railing over embankment

by LUKE MORTIMER
15th Jan 2020 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN ELDERLY woman has ploughed her car through a railing at a Gold Coast shopping complex, leaving the vehicle teetering over a significant drop.

Workers at the complex believe it's the fifth time similar crashes have occurred in as many years.

The car crashed after the driver mistakenly accelerated.
The car crashed after the driver mistakenly accelerated.

It's understood the woman behind the wheel mistakenly accelerated while in a car park at the complex on 47 Ashmore Rd, Bundall about 2.10pm.

The woman and her elderly husband escaped the incident without serious injuries, according to police officers at the scene.

Police conducted traffic control in the eastbound lane of Ashmore Rd while a tow truck carefully removed the car from the ledge about 3pm.

Tow trucks were brought in to retrieve the car.
Tow trucks were brought in to retrieve the car.

The car's front end was badly damaged in the crash.

A small crowd gathered to watch tow truck drivers move the white sedan.

Kalli Troy works at CPAP Direct within the complex.

She said staff did not see the crash, but heard a loud 'bang' when the car struck the railing.

The crash occurred earlier today.
The crash occurred earlier today.

"By the time we got up it was already over nose-first," she said.

"We thought she passed out, because (the driver) was just kind of hanging there. It's terrible."

Ms Troy said vehicles had previously rammed through the railing "four times" in four years.

Two vehicles were left teetering and two others plummeted over the edge.

A car went through the railing as recently as three months ago, she said.

car crash emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Thousands of Queensland school leavers’ dreams have been realised, with university offers released today. Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        Training ramps up as competitions near

        premium_icon Training ramps up as competitions near

        News Stanthorpe Swimming Club members are hitting the pool, preparing for a busy...

        Tavern promises big Aussie bash

        premium_icon Tavern promises big Aussie bash

        News Ballandean Tavern’s biggest event of the year is back and bigger than ever before.