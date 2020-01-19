Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Driver critical after car crashes off lookout

by Luke Mortimer
19th Jan 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRIVER has been left critically injured and his car a crumpled wreck after the vehicle careened off Point Danger lookout early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coolangatta headland about 4.40am.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The vehicle had crashed over the lookout and fallen metres down onto the rocks.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service treated a man believed to be aged in his 40s at the scene.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, suffering undisclosed injuries.

Critical care and high acuity paramedics were also required.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel had to work to free the man in what an ambulance spokeswoman described as a "logistical nightmare".

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash about 7.30am, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The car was still on the rocks at the bottom of the lookout this morning.

Authorities were working to remove the vehicle.

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Debris, water cleared from Cunningham Highway

        premium_icon Debris, water cleared from Cunningham Highway

        Breaking Motorists are advised the highway has reopened. Read on for more information.

        PREPARE FOR THE WORST: Fire ‘masterplan’ to dodge disaster

        premium_icon PREPARE FOR THE WORST: Fire ‘masterplan’ to dodge disaster

        News SOUTHERN Downs council votes for unprecedented fire plan, fireys say it could save...

        NO MORE: New event to replace Opera in the Vineyard

        premium_icon NO MORE: New event to replace Opera in the Vineyard

        News “After 27 very successful years, we’ve decided to move on”.

        Argentina to Stanthorpe: Award-winning winemaker announces run

        premium_icon Argentina to Stanthorpe: Award-winning winemaker announces...

        News A new Southern Downs council candidate has announced a tilt at the upcoming local...