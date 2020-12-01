‘Car crash’ TV as rival reporters clash

There were farcical scenes on TV this morning as reporters from rival breakfast shows jostled to get interviews with Qantas passengers arriving in Brisbane.

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac and Today show reporter Aislin Kriukelis were both live on air as passengers disembarked from the first Qantas flight from Sydney to Brisbane after the border between Queensland and New South Wales opened this morning.

Both presenters were hoping to capture emotional scenes of loved ones being reunited for the first time since March, but instead the first few people they both spoke to were workers who hadn't been affected by the border closures.

When the duelling reporters spotted a dad being reunited with his wife and daughter, they both pounced and started asking questions of the startled family at the same time.

"There's nothing like a special family moment shared with 14 camera crews and a random weather guy," Mac joked.

Trying to interview an emotional family.

While Sunrise was chatting to them at the same time.

The TV personalities quickly moved on and spoke to more bewildered passengers.

At one stage Mac referenced the awkward battle with the Today show reporter, saying: "I feel this lady is trying to get in, I don't know her name, but I feel like she's cutting my gig."

Mac then jumped in front of Kriukelis twice as she was conducting interviews, much to the amusement of Kochie and Sam who were watching on in the Sunrise studio.

At one stage, Kriukelis started interviewing Big Brother personality Mike Goldman who was one of the passengers.

But Mac quickly cut in, saying to Goldman, "You're Channel 7, right?"

"Ah, yes, I am," Goldman replied, as he stopped talking to Kriukelis and started chatting to Mac.

After a quick interview with Goldman, Mac quipped: "You're a legend, mate, I've got to keep running because she's stealing my interviews."

Sam Mac jumps in front of the Today show reporter as she interviews a passenger.

Mike Goldman on Today.

Mike Goldman on Sunrise.

As the Today and Sunrise segments dragged on, both reporters continued to chat to passengers coming off the plane but they weren't having much luck.

"Is this a special day," Mac asked one woman.

"It's actually a sad day, I'm here for my auntie's funeral," she replied.

After seven long minutes of live TV and with no more passengers coming off the plane, both Mac and Kriukelis threw back to their respective hosts in the studio.

Karl and Ally were amused by the segment.

"This is the best ever!" Karl Stefanovic chuckled on Today.

"Duelling breakfast shows; that was very funny!" Kochie said on Sunrise.

That was car crash TV at the airport this morning @TheTodayShow vs @sunriseon7 & @mikegoldmanlive being called out as a Ch 7 employee by Sam Mac on Ch 9 — Damian Torrie 🇦🇺 (@DFT85) November 30, 2020

.@sunriseon7 Sam Mac's behaviour was disgusting. Imagine how he would feel if some twit came running up to him interrupting a private moment. He owes an apology to everyone he just harassed. — Grace (@officiallygee) November 30, 2020

Sam Mac continually jumping in front of the Today reporter is just weird and pretty shite. — Dave Meddows (@davemeddows) November 30, 2020

@MrSamMac for the Gold logie. This was TOO good 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lQ67MQ1ZUg — KOtten (@KOtten_7) November 30, 2020

Welcome back everyone and @MrSamMac is so funny — ryan rolda (@ryanRolda) November 30, 2020

Originally published as 'Car crash' TV as rival reporters clash