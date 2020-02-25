Menu
Emergency services are responding to the incident on the Cunningham Highway, Warwick.
Driver injured after car collision

Georgie Hewson
Georgie Hewson
25th Feb 2020 8:29 AM
UPDATE 8.54AM : 

A male driver has sustained a head injury after it's believed his car collided with a pole on the Cunningham Highway at Sladevale. 

The man, reportedly in his forties, has been freed form his vehicle and will be transported to hospital shortly. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway, in Sladevale, north of Warwick.

Queensland Police, fire and ambulance  services are  attending to the incident near East St. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Spokesperson said it's suspected the car drove into a power pole.

"Crews are still responding so it is too early to say how many individuals were involved, or what exactly has happened" she  said. 

More information to come. 

