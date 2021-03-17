Car brand’s absolute dominance revealed

There are very good reasons why Toyota is so popular.

Australia's hearts and wallets are firmly focused on one car brand according to new research.

A recent survey from YouGov has revealed the most highly-regarded car brands in Australia.

YouGov is a global data research company that asked more than 14,000 Aussies to rank car brands across six key areas.

The research compiled scores for how consumers view the brand's quality, owner satisfaction, value for money and if they had a good impression of the company. It also surveyed if the brand has a good reputation by asking if they would be proud or embarrassed to work for the company, and it also asked people if they would recommend the brand to a friend. YouGov then combined all these metrics into one overall score.

Toyota blitzed the field, taking pole position for every metric.

Australia is Toyota country. Picture: Thomas Wielecki.

Toyota finished with an overall score of 43.9, with daylight to the second-placed Mazda (27.5).

Honda came in third (23.7) despite its sales halving in the space of a few years. Mercedes-Benz (23) and BMW (22.5) rounded out the top five.

Toyota dominates the new-car market in Australia, accounting for more than 20 per cent of the market. It sells more than twice as many cars than the next most popular brand, Mazda, each year.

Toyota was head and shoulders above the next placed brands – Mazda and Honda.

The Toyota Corolla, Camry, RAV4, Prado, LandCruiser and HiLux all dominate their respective markets and according to the survey a big reason for this is the maker's reputation for value.

The value-for-money metric was Toyota's strongest in the YouGov poll. The Japanese brand was 16 points higher than the second placed Mazda.

Mercedes-Benz scored well for quality.

It also dominated the question about recommending a brand to a friend.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW performed well in quality and reputation fields, coming second and third respectively behind Toyota. The results comes despite Mercedes-Benz vehicles being subject to 38 recall notices in 2020.

Hyundai was the only South Korean brand to crack the top 10, coming in sixth, while Ford was 10th.

Ford performed particularly well in the satisfaction field, with customers likely to return to the brand.

The Ford Ranger ute has been one of the best selling vehicles in the country for the best part of a decade.

Top 10 rated car brands in Australia

1. Toyota

2. Mazda

3. Honda

4. Mercedes-Benz

5. BMW

6. Hyundai

7. Audi

8. Nissan

9. Subaru

10. Ford

Originally published as Car brand's absolute dominance revealed