CANDIDATE CLASH: Police involved after heated exchange

A HEATED EXCHANGE: A council candidate has involved police after an altercation with another canddiate last week.

A HEATED EXCHANGE: A council candidate has involved police after an altercation with another canddiate last week.

A HEATED exchange between two council candidates ended in an altercation at the Warwick Meet the Candidates event Thursday night.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce President Julia Keogh filed a complaint with Warwick Police after the incident, stating the behaviour she experienced "is not okay and needs to be called out."

Ms Keogh alleged Mr Gale was rude to her during an argument over the night's run sheet.

Mr Gale was reportedly agitated over not being included as a speaker at the Criterion Hotel event.

Mr Gale denied any wrongdoing.

"He was invited to speak after the intermission and seemed unhappy with that, then the situation deteriorated from there," Ms Keogh said.

"I tried to do what I could to calm the situation and invited him outside to discuss it," she said.

Ms Keogh said Mr Gale dismissed "anything (she) had to say" and tensions escalated until a third party was forced to intervene.

Mr Gale denied all allegations and said while he was very upset by being left off the runsheet he did not believe he'd behaved inappropriately.

"I was left off the roster and was discussing why that had happened," Mr Gale said.

There was a reported disagreement regarding whether Mr Gale had successfully RSVP'd to the event.

"I was extremely upset," Mr Gale said.

"I was left off the run sheet and certain mayoral candidates weren't included.

"I was just making my point known to (Ms Keogh)."

The intervention of a third person served to upset Mr Gale further.

"He was very aggressive and called me several names which was very distasteful," he said.

Ms Keogh acknowledged errors were made by the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, of which she is president.

"I regret we left mayoral candidates off the run sheet but we worked to rectify those errors," she said.

"I don't think it warranted that response."

Warwick police confirmed a complaint was made.

"People will believe what they want there'll be sides taken it will all erupt but at the end of the day, bad behaviour has to be called out and we have to be strong," Ms Keogh said.