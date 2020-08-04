Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lucy Wieland was jailed on Tuesday. Source: Instagram
Lucy Wieland was jailed on Tuesday. Source: Instagram
Crime

Cancer faker jailed, forced to repay $30K for fraud

by ELISABETH SILVESTER, SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Aug 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman who faked cancer to scam the Townsville community of almost $55,000 has been jailed and forced to repay most of the cash.

Former Townsville resident Lucy Victoria Wieland, 28, pleaded guilty at Townsville Magistrates Court today to seven charges including fraud, after documenting her fake battle with terminal ovarian cancer that she never had, raising about $55,000 via GoFundMe.

Wieland, who was seven months pregnant at her sentence today, was sentenced to two years' jail with a parole eligibility date of February 14.

Police alleged Wieland defrauded her ex-boyfriend, Bradley James Congerton, between the end of May and mid-October 2018, and that she also dishonestly obtained money from the Baseball Association of Townsville.

Lucy Wieland pleaded guilty to seven charges at court on Tuesday.
Lucy Wieland pleaded guilty to seven charges at court on Tuesday.

Mr Congerton, who is a soldier in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of her alleged illness.

Her defence lawyer, Michael Hibble told the court Wieland has a rare mental disorder where she faked her illness to gain sympathy.

Police allege the woman received $55,000 fraudulently claiming the funds would go towards treating her ovarian cancer. – photo Supplied image from GoFundMe
Police allege the woman received $55,000 fraudulently claiming the funds would go towards treating her ovarian cancer. – photo Supplied image from GoFundMe

Wieland told police she did not remember the seven months where she was telling friends and family she was sick.

Police prosecutor Tim Madden told the court Wieland blatantly lied about her illness on medical forms when she donated blood several times in 2018.

Wieland was escorted to prison by correctional officers. She is due to give birth in October.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        premium_icon Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        News THREE men crossed the Queensland border illegally overnight and are now in quarantine as the state records no new cases.

        ‘Bizarre’ scam robs tenants of six weeks’ rent

        premium_icon ‘Bizarre’ scam robs tenants of six weeks’ rent

        Crime The Warwick tenants thought they had scored a deal of a lifetime and others are...

        Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

        premium_icon Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

        Crime Police gave the man a $4003 fine and a date in court

        NAMED: Warwick man with 3000+ child abuse images

        premium_icon NAMED: Warwick man with 3000+ child abuse images

        News He has avoided jail, despite having hundreds of those inthe ‘most heinous’...