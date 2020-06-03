Menu
ALL WELCOME: Sommerville Valley Tourist Park operator Raymond Van Soest is looking forward to visitors returning. Picture: Contributed
News

Camping has never looked so good

Saavanah Bourke
3rd Jun 2020 11:26 AM
THE cooler months are looking more promising than ever for caravan parks throughout the region, with bookings continuing to flood in after stage two coronavirus restrictions received an early go-ahead.

It is a sigh of relief for Glen Aplin’s Country Style Caravan Park operator Jamaine Thornburn, who said bookings had been quite overwhelming.

“It is very exciting,” Mrs Thornburn said.

“We have noticed people are staying longer and are wanting to get away for as long as they can.”

With summer generally being the park’s busiest time of year, Mrs Thornburn said this June and July looked to be just as good.

“We usually have a lot of backpackers here during summer for the harvest seasons.

“Winter has been busy but it’s not our busiest. This year is going to be absolutely wonderful,” she said.

With social distancing plans and hygiene measures in place, Mrs Thornburn is confident visitors will do the right thing.

“People are generally pretty good. If people are sick we have asked they don’t book with us until they are better.

“We are really looking forward to having people back again.”

For Sommerville Valley Tourist Park operator Raymond Van Soest, this is the light at the end of the tunnel he has been waiting for.

“People are really happy,” Mr Soest said.

“We are looking forward to seeing faces back yet again and getting back into everything running again. It has been a long time coming, that’s for sure.”

Mr Soest said he planned on seeing the park at more than 80 per cent capacity in the coming weeks.

Sommerville Valley Tourist Park.

“School holidays will be our busiest. It will be a boom, certainly.

“People like to be outside by the campfires, all rugged up in winter woollies.

“It is something we are looking forward to seeing too.”

Travel is being encouraged by Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham, who said camping was a great way to support struggling tourism industries.

“My family and I have always been keen campers,” he said.

“I encourage Queenslanders to book a spot, pack up the car and get out and enjoy Queensland’s outdoor areas.”

