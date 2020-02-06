Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

CALL FOR HELP: Caz Quaglio from the Happy Valley Hippy Shop has called on the community to get around hers and other businesses in town.

CAZ Quaglio says she’s not too proud to ask for help as her Victoria St store struggles to stay afloat.

The owner of the Happy Valley Hippy Shop says it’s not just farmers and producers feeling the brunt of the drought, with the dwindling number of backpackers having a devastating impact on her finances.

“Help save the Hippy Shop,” Ms Quaglio pleaded.

“It really kicked in over the last week that shop is drought affected.

“I’ve just been reviewing the sales over Christmas. Right down to two weeks before Christmas it was dead quiet.

“Had a few last minute shoppers. I don’t know where people were. It was like a ghost town.

“The backpackers have been turned away. They come in, look and don’t buy anything because there’s no work for them and they have no money.

“In previous seasons they’ve been a constant,” she said.

Ms Quaglio took over the store in January 2018.

“It was right in the middle of backpacker season and we had back-to-back backpackers in and out the door.

“So this season it’s really come to the fore that it’s make or break time.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s a struggle to pay bills, the rent, suppliers.

“Now it’s a case of … do I shut the doors or don’t I?”

To Caz, and so many in the community, it’s more than just a shop.

“It’s a place where people can come in for counselling, a cup of tea, cup of coffee.

“I work as a healer as well, but I haven’t charged people for that because of the devastation of people not having money.

“I see this as more of wellbeing centre.”

Because of that, Ms Quaglio is investigating whether it could become a partly government funded wellbeing centre.

“That’s what it has always really been anyway.”

She can’t afford to employ staff so has been left to run it solo six days a week.

Previous owner, Marg Carter, said it was integral the doors stay open.

“I was extremely saddened when I called in to see Caz, only to hear how much her wonderful shop is struggling,” Ms Carter said.

“I can’t stress enough how important this little business is.

“Over the years it has helped so many people generally feeling down or lost and who just need a feel good place to go.

“I understand drought has been very tough on all business, but once they are gone it’s all too late,” she said.

So pay a visit to the Happy Valley Hippy Shop at 1 Victoria St or head to www.facebook.com/happyvalleyhippy/