Nine Year Sister members Jennie and Emma Wardle will perform at the Hippy Shop event.
News

Campaign to save shop steps up with planned event

Matthew Purcell
11th Feb 2020 4:05 PM

THE campaign to save the Happy Valley Hippy Shop has stepped up a notch with a planned event this weekend.

Earlier in the week store owner Caz Quaglio spoke to the Border Post about the likelihood that she may have to shut the doors in the near future.

A drought induced economic downturn across the region has crippled the shop.

Backpackers, her largest client base Ms Quaglio suggests, have vanished from the Granite Belt with jobs drying up.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s a struggle to pay bills, the rent, suppliers.

CALL FOR HELP: Caz Quaglio from the Happy Valley Hippy Shop has called on the community to get around hers and other businesses in town.
“Now it’s a case of … do I shut the doors or don’t I?

“Help save the Hippy Shop,” Ms Quaglio pleaded.

After being inundated with love and support this week, Ms Quaglio has organised an ‘unplugged, acoustic session of live music’.

Starting from midday and running until roughly 5pm on Sunday, February 16, the event will have music from Mark Carter, Pierre Sparks and Queensland Music Award finalists Nine Year Sister.

The free event will be held at the store at 1 Victoria St.

Stanthorpe Border Post

