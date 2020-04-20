Campaign launches to save croc farm from permanent closure

Koorana Crocodile Farm is urging the public to continue their support by naming a large semiaquatic reptile pair.

A LOT of businesses across Central Queensland have been hit hard by COVID-19, especially those in the tourism industry.

Upon temporarily closing their doors to the public last month, Koorana Crocodile Farm were devastated as they watched their tours halt and cash flow immediately cease.

The working farm, established in 1981, started a new industry for Queensland, but with sole reliance on tourism and selling crocodile skins and meat locally and internationally, general manager John Lever and his team have been left bruised and battered by the dire effects of the worldwide pandemic.

In an attempt to save the popular long-standing operation and protect the business from permanent closure, Koorana Crocodile Farm have today launched their 'Adopt A Croc' campaign.

The Farm are urging the public to continue their support by naming a large semiaquatic reptile pair, for a one-off payment of $1000.

John Lever pictured feeding one of his large crocodiles. Picture: Chris Ison

"Although we no longer have visitors coming through the doors, we still have a duty of care for more than 3000 crocodiles," Mr Lever said.

"Feeding them and ensuring they are cared for daily comes at a cost, and without regular income being injected into the business, the situation is quite desperate."

With Koorana's money for crocodile food now exhausted, the farm only has enough food in storage for another two weeks.

"Our strategy now is to focus on harvesting as many crocs as possible to reduce the numbers, but there are significant costs associated with that aspect as well," Mr Lever said. "Money that we simply don't have.

"By placing some financial support into our business now, you get loads of ongoing benefits including lifetime entry to the farm for you and your immediate family, a plaque on the fence identifying your name, regular pics of your crocs, annual updates on nesting and hatchings, stories on the crocs origin and history, and a certificate stating that you helped Koorana beat Corona."

Capricorn Enterprise snapped up the program's first croc, welcoming the whopping 4.3-metre long 'Fitzroy' and his partner 'Fiona' to the squad, with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry also adopting her very own colossus pair.

"We have worked closely with John, Lillian and the team at Koorana for many years now and to witness their current hurt and despair, along with our other members at this time is truly heartbreaking," Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said.

"Continuing to put money in the tils of our local businesses is detrimental now for them to maintain equipment and facilities. Just because the doors are closed to the public, doesn't mean that the overheads disappear, and it is vital that we start injecting funds into our local operators immediately."

To adopt a croc, call 0407 623 170 or email koorana@westnet.com.au