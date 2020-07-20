Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Communities around Uluru are calling for the park to stay closed. Picture: Tourism Central Australia
Communities around Uluru are calling for the park to stay closed. Picture: Tourism Central Australia
News

Calls to keep Uluru closed to tourists

20th Jul 2020 11:00 AM

Local communities living around the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park have called for the popular tourist destination to stay closed, given the airport is scheduled to be reopened next month.

According to the ABC, the Mutitjulu Community Aboriginal Corporation (MCAC) want nearby Connellan Airport to remain closed - despite plans to reopen on August 1 - because of concerns tourists from interstate hotspots could spread the virus.

Given the amount of residents from hotspots in Victoria and NSW who have flouted self-isolation rules, locals who live around the Uluru region are concerned the same flouting of regulations could happen in the Northern Territory.

As the Northern Territory opens up to most of Australia, Indigenous communities living close to Uluru have called for flights to the region to remain cancelled.
As the Northern Territory opens up to most of Australia, Indigenous communities living close to Uluru have called for flights to the region to remain cancelled.

Last week, the Northern Territory reopened state borders on July 17 to everyone except Victorian residents and anyone from greater Sydney, given the recent spike in cases both regions are experiencing.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the decision was to protect Territorians, saying the hotspot regions "present a danger to the Territory".

Speaking to the ABC, MCAC director Craig Woods urged the park's board of management and the Central Land Council to consider keeping the airport closed, because "people's lives are more important than money".

Uluru. Picture: Tourism Central Australia
Uluru. Picture: Tourism Central Australia

"Indigenous people suffer more chronic disease than other citizens," he said.

"It only takes one to infect our community … (and we) really don't have a fair idea of how COVID-19 infects (our) people and the suffering that happens.

"We really don't want to see it in our backyard."

It is understood that Ayres Rock Resort alone is losing $3 million a month since significantly reducing operations since April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some saying it will take at least 12 month before the resort will return to full operations.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks uluru

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        premium_icon Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        News The four were arrested after Southern Downs police raided nine properties this week.

        Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        premium_icon Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        News The Southern Downs truck driver had boiling water poured over him

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        News The Border Post was flooded with nominations, but there could only be one...

        Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        premium_icon Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        News WATCH NOW: Cops crackdown at coronavirus checkpoint.