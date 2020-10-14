Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

INSIDE LOOK: Granite Belt businesses have spoken out, saying they’d rather the state government re-evaluate internal restrictions than the border. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

THE reopening of Queensland’s border is the last concern for Granite Belt tourism operators, who would prefer a focus on relaxing the state’s own restrictions.

From November 1, all border restrictions with New South Wales will be lifted, allowing residents to travel freely through Queensland.

It’s a decision Rumbalara Estate Wines cellar door manager David Higgins said would have very little impact on tourism in the region.

“If we go on current restrictions, there’s no point opening the border because we can’t take (New South Wales residents),” Mr Higgins said.

“A lot comes down to our restrictions, they are more important than the border.

“The limit of how many we’re allowed in the cellar door.”

Limitations on the number of patrons at wineries, restaurants and cafes have been enforced since June 5.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has said the Queensland border will open on November 1 if New South Wales records no cases of community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr Higgins said the cellar door could seat just 30 people at once under their COVIDSafe plan.

“Every weekday, I turn away about 10 per cent of people, on Saturdays it would be between 60 and 70 per cent and on Sunday 30 per cent,” he said.

“Having more people in the state doesn’t solve that issue if you’re not allow to have more people in the business.”

The state’s reopening is subject to NSW recording no new community transmission cases, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles announced on Monday.

The status of the border is one Logger’s Rest owner Sharon Muller said wouldn’t impact the B&B’s upcoming summer season.

“Everyone is travelling because of the border closures, they’re not going overseas,” Mrs Muller said.

“I’ve had people passing through who don’t normally come up here but the ones that are passing through stop here for a couple of days.”

