Calls to boycott ‘shameful’ Holocaust crayons

The Offensive Crayon set aims to shock with the names of its colours, including references to the Holocaust and miscarriages.

THE Anti-Defamation Commission - the group behind the push to remove a controversial item from a Gold Coast restaurant menu, and the slamming of Nazi propaganda through Brisbane - has denounced as "reprehensible and offensive" the crayon labelled Auschwitz Ash.

The crayon is part of a colouring box sold online by New York based business Offensive Crayons.

Other crayon colours include Suspicious Cold Sore, Baby Sh*t Green and Alcoholic P*ss.

The ADC called on Paypal, American Express, Visa and Mastercard to stop handling payments for the business.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich said the Auschwitz Ash name was shameful.

"Shame on the creators of this sick and cruel product and those selling it, who have crossed so many red lines I stopped counting," Dr Abramovich said.

"This is abuse and trivialisation of the Holocaust of the worst kind, and another sad demonstration that all bets are off when it comes to the cheapening of this unprecedented tragedy.

"What kind of people joke about the more than 1.1 [million] men, women and children who were murdered in the gas chambers of Auschwitz, and whose corpses were incinerated in the crematorium?

"There is nothing funny, amusing or entertaining about Auschwitz, and this product, which represents a new low in our culture tramples on the feelings of the survivors and their families.

"We also urge the owners to reflect on their reprehensible behaviour and to apologise for the hurt they have caused. It goes without saying that we expect them to remove this item from sale."

However Offensive Crayons creator Alice Vaughn said this kind of product helped with coping mechanisms for tragedy.

"First off, they're woefully misrepresenting satire as anti-Semitism," Ms Vaughn said.

"The line of crayons is called 'Offensive Crayons', and this minority of people don't seem to just understand that."

Ms Vaughn said events could be both be tragic and funny.

"When people try to shut down the latter, you're shutting down coping mechanisms and conversation, ways to reach people under the guise of being a 'hero'," she said.

"You can find dark humour funny, and it doesn't make a situation any less serious or tragic.

"If I make a dead baby joke, that doesn't automatically mean I'm pro-dead babies.

"That's stupid.

"Also, I'm amused as someone who lost most of her family at Auschwitz, that people get to tell me, a Jewish person, that my product is anti-Semitic - even though any reasonable person can see the crayon line isn't targeting Jewish people at all … but literally makes fun of all absurd stereotypes and tropes."