Calls and texts probed in $800k ‘threesome’ lawsuit

Ashleigh Martinovic, 24, must hand over phone records as well as medical records showing the psychological trauma she allegedly suffered after alleged sexual harassment by Brett Thomas, managing director of Kingston-based TFH Hire Services.

A YOUNG woman who accused a millionaire Queensland businessman of propositioning her for a "threesome" with his wife and grabbing her bottom at his company's office, has been ordered to hand over her phone records, and text messages to his lawyers.

Temporary Fence Hire's Brett Thomas has denied the claims.

Ms Martinovic is claiming $815,793, claiming that persistent sexual harassment continued over 15 months and has left her unable to work for at least a year.

On Wednesday, Federal Court Judge Darryl Rangiah ordered Ms Martinovic hand over her mobile phone records for dates in May and September 2017 as well as August 2018, and text messages she allegedly received on August 17 from Mr Thomas.

She has until April 8 to provide the documents.

Ms Martinovic has also been ordered to be examined by a psychiatrist chosen by Mr Thomas or TFH Hire, so an expert psychiatric report can be written.

Ms Martinovic alleges that Mr Thomas asked her for a threesome with his wife, Mieke Thomas, while the trio were in a taxi to their hotel after an industry dinner in Sydney on May 11, 2017, by saying "how fun it would be if we had a threesome", she responded: "I am the same age as your daughter, no!".

Ms Martinovic also alleges Mr Thomas suggested a threesome during a hotel stay after an awards dinner on September 13, 2017, by saying to his wife: "We should sleep in here with the girls" and "we should all hook up".

Ashleigh Martinovic will have to be examined by a psychiatrist chosen by Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas denied propositioning Ms Martinovic for a "threesome" several times, refutes claims he touched the 24-year-old on the buttocks in the office, more than once, and refutes he made lewd comments to her during work meetings and slept with a co-worker on a business trip just metres from Ms Martinovic.

Mediation held on February 13 did not resolve the case.

It is set to return to court in Brisbane on May 19.