Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Football Stanthorpe has made a final decision on the 2020 season.
Football Stanthorpe has made a final decision on the 2020 season.
News

Call made: Football Stanthorpe announce 2020 plans

Matthew Purcell
12th Jun 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a lot of will they, won’t they in recent months Football Stanthorpe have made a decision on the fate of football in 2020.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, the organisation decided there will be no competitive football this year.

It was a disappointing outcome for players and fans, with the Toowoomba Football League announcing just a day earlier they would proceed with their competition from July 11.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said there were too many variables in getting a season up and running.

“We were running out of time to have two rounds or grand finals or anything like that,” Mr Gow said

“There’s a rule in the constitution that says clubs need to approve a draw once circulated.

“The last few weeks we’d invited feedback from clubs and asked them to get opinions from players and members.

“Some clubs were asking for more information about things like venue management.

“When clubs went through the guidelines and went back to their members, most described the guidelines as too honerous and suggested they wouldn’t have the volunteers to manage it.”

Mr Gow also flagged the fact that “no one club could field competitive teams in all grades”.

“We might have had a couple mens teams and almost no ladies teams.

“Pretty much every club said they don’t have enough information to make a decision to play.

“So what’s the default decision? We could have continued to wait and find out more on how we run the competition or we just make a decision.”

The decision doesn’t have unanimous support.

Stanthorpe United Redbacks Football Club president Brian Westerhout, in an email to club members, said it was not the outcome he wanted.

“Our club was against this decision. A decision made without all the information needed to make it,” Mr Westerhout said.

“With the easing of restrictions slowly progressing in a positive way, we were looking forward to having a season, and our committee have been making the necessary preparations ready to start the season as soon as Football Stanthorpe gave us the rules and guidelines and go ahead.”

Mr Gow said once Stage 3 guidelines are clearer, Football Stanthorpe may look to run something later in the year, but it wouldn’t be the usual competitive season with trophies up for grabs.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Queen takes new lockdown leap

    Queen takes new lockdown leap
    • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roads to recovery costs Southern Downs over $17M

        premium_icon Roads to recovery costs Southern Downs over $17M

        Council News Extensive, multi-year projects to fix roads, bridges and footpaths across the region.

        Hit the trail: Economy to get jolt from visiting art lovers

        premium_icon Hit the trail: Economy to get jolt from visiting art lovers

        News Second inauguration of unique event given the green light to go ahead in 2020.

        Cheers to that: Services club set to reopen

        premium_icon Cheers to that: Services club set to reopen

        News Not all services will be available when the club opens the doors with gaming still...

        Local artist ‘on cloud nine’ as gallery plan return

        premium_icon Local artist ‘on cloud nine’ as gallery plan return

        News Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery is getting back into the swing of things with their...