Call made: Football Stanthorpe announce 2020 plans

AFTER a lot of will they, won’t they in recent months Football Stanthorpe have made a decision on the fate of football in 2020.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, the organisation decided there will be no competitive football this year.

It was a disappointing outcome for players and fans, with the Toowoomba Football League announcing just a day earlier they would proceed with their competition from July 11.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said there were too many variables in getting a season up and running.

“We were running out of time to have two rounds or grand finals or anything like that,” Mr Gow said

“There’s a rule in the constitution that says clubs need to approve a draw once circulated.

“The last few weeks we’d invited feedback from clubs and asked them to get opinions from players and members.

“Some clubs were asking for more information about things like venue management.

“When clubs went through the guidelines and went back to their members, most described the guidelines as too honerous and suggested they wouldn’t have the volunteers to manage it.”

Mr Gow also flagged the fact that “no one club could field competitive teams in all grades”.

“We might have had a couple mens teams and almost no ladies teams.

“Pretty much every club said they don’t have enough information to make a decision to play.

“So what’s the default decision? We could have continued to wait and find out more on how we run the competition or we just make a decision.”

The decision doesn’t have unanimous support.

Stanthorpe United Redbacks Football Club president Brian Westerhout, in an email to club members, said it was not the outcome he wanted.

“Our club was against this decision. A decision made without all the information needed to make it,” Mr Westerhout said.

“With the easing of restrictions slowly progressing in a positive way, we were looking forward to having a season, and our committee have been making the necessary preparations ready to start the season as soon as Football Stanthorpe gave us the rules and guidelines and go ahead.”

Mr Gow said once Stage 3 guidelines are clearer, Football Stanthorpe may look to run something later in the year, but it wouldn’t be the usual competitive season with trophies up for grabs.