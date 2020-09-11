Menu
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Letters to the Editor

Call for harsher punishment for hoons that terrorize streets

11th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

I BELIEVE there should be harsher punishments given to those caught hooning on our residential roads by Queensland Police.

Hoons should lose their right to hold a driver's licence for life if caught and found guilty, and their vehicles should be seized and sold with the proceeds of the sale going to the state government.

I don't know about you, but I have had an absolute gutful of hoons who think they are above the law.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

