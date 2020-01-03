Call for handcrafters as show quickly approaches

CALLING HANDCRAFTERS: A number of new classes for both adults and children have been included in this year’s handcrafting schedule.

CALLING HANDCRAFTERS: A number of new classes for both adults and children have been included in this year’s handcrafting schedule.

HANDCRAFTERS will be keeping busy this month as the 2020 Spano’s Supa IGA Stanthorpe Show quickly approaches.

Handcraft chief steward Kerry Johnson said a number of new classes for both adults and children have been included in this year’s schedule.

“Our feature classes are a great attraction,” Ms Johnson said.

“The wall display this year should be a riot of colours and designs.”

This year, handcrafters are asked to present a cushion cover in any design and fabric, being a maximum size of 50 x 50cm.

“Our second event is the ever-popular supermarket bag to a maximum size of 40 x 35cm plus handles,” Ms Johnson said.

“Any fabric can be used.”

Supermarket bags can be donated for sale with all proceeds going towards prizemoney for handcraft in 2021.

“Handcraft will co-ordinate the bag sales with the sale of fruit and vegetables,” Ms Johnson said.

She said handcraft were offering a range of different classes for all ages and abilities.

“There are Lego classes this year for the children, with separate classes for boys and girls in Years 1 and 2.”

Ms Johnson said she hoped the unique classes for high schoolers would both create challenges and encourage more entries from the age group.

“We have some interesting choices for high schoolers, which will include decorated canvas shoe and decorated skateboard.

“All school-age entries will be in the running for the Cuts ‘N’ Curls Youth Champion award.

“The open classes will have some old favourites and new challenges.

“We are looking forward to seeing the creative designs in the rope craft and woven baskets classes.

“Many of the open classes are also available for novice crafters so everyone has something to enter.

“These are just some of the many classes you can enter in the 2020 show,” Ms Johnson said.

A copy of the show schedule is available from The Border Post for $2, with all sales supporting the 2020 Spano’s Supa IGA Stanthorpe Show.

For more information visit https://www.stanthorpeshowgrounds.com.au/stanthorpe-show.