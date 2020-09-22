Menu
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Offbeat

Qld woman’s sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

by Toby Vue
22nd Sep 2020 10:41 AM
A CAIRNS woman exiled overseas for the past four months has resorted to a method of coming to Australia not seen since the mid-1800s.

Palm Cove's Mary Watson, aged 84, is desperate to get home from Kew Gardens, near London, as flight after flight has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In limbo, she then decided to take desperate measures.

Remembering that people used to be transported to Australia for stealing sheep and other livestock, she decided to give that a try.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts at rustling fake sheep, she was unable to find anyone willing to arrest her.

Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
"You do not have to be a genius to work out that many of us will not be home until after Christmas," she said.

"I do blame the Australian government for lack of political will in letting its people return home," she said.

"They cannot claim there is a lack of hotel space for quarantining people."

For Ms Watson, she still asks: "How many sheep do I have to steal to get back home to Australia?"

Originally published as Cairns woman's sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

