Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

REPLAY: FNQ Rugby Finals

by Matthew McInerney
3rd Oct 2020 12:11 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Relive the action in the replay of Port Douglas v Wanderers above, and watch the rest of today's games below.

THE Cairns Post will partner with FNQ Rugby to broadcast the 15-man code's grand final day.

You will be able to watch FNQ Rugby's three senior grand finals - A-grade, reserve grade, and women's 10s - as the Cairns Post takes another step in the world of streaming community sport.

 

GRAND FINAL SCHEDULE

All deciders will be played at Barlow Park, and livestreamed by the Cairns Post.

2.40pm: Reserve grade, Penrhyn Sharks v JCU Mariners

4.40pm: Women's 10s: Mudcrabs v Wanderers

6pm: A-grade: Port Douglas v Wanderers

A junior rep game will also be played at 1pm.

 

Bulls' Oliver Simanu. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Bulls' Oliver Simanu. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

It's a new and growing service we're proud to be involved with, and FNQ Rugby president John Pirie is excited to see it come to fruition.

"I think it's incredible for the Cairns Post to bring community sports coverage online," Pirie said.

"We have a lot of families and friends who are still part of the FNQ Rugby community that no longer live in the region and can't make it to the grand final.

"We're thankful to the Cairns Post for offering this service and there's already a lot of buzz for it."

Readers will need a Cairns Post subscription to view the games.

Mudcrabs captain Moera Blair. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Mudcrabs captain Moera Blair. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

FNQ Rugby will be the second community sports competition to have their grand finals shown live by the Cairns Post, coming just weeks after the successful broadcast of the Cairns Hockey deciders.

 

REPLAY: Reserve grade, Penrhyn Sharks v JCU Mariners

 

REPLAY:  Women's 10s: Mudcrabs v Wanderers

 

Originally published as Cairns Post livestreams FNQ Rugby grand finals today

More Stories

footy livestream nrl sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...