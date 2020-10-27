Qld man on child porn charge after ‘dark web’ investigation

A MANOORA man is set to face court this morning accused of using the dark web to access child pornography after an international criminal investigation.

The Cairns Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team raided the man's house on October 1 and seized three mobile phones for forensic analysis which were allegedly found to contain child abuse material.

He has been charged with possessing child abuse material obtained through a carriage service and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.An Australian Federal Police spokesman revealed the investigation began after the Cairns JACET team received a report from the German National Police as part of their investigation of the sharing of child abuse material on the Dark Web.

Police will allege the analysis of the man's devices and online accounts identified them as containing child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years jail.

AFP Child Protection Operations Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said law enforcement is working globally to target people who access or share child abuse material.

"We work closely with international partners to share intelligence and offenders who share this abhorrent material will be brought out from behind their computers and into the courts to face the full force of the law," she said.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Cairns man on child porn charge after 'dark web' investigation