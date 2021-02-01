Buzzy new HBO show you’ll devour

Good news all you lovers of streaming, you have something new and excellent to watch today.

All eight episodes of the popular HBO series Industry, which aired in the US in November, have just dropped on Binge.

Every element of Industry, from its first time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, to its relatively unknown cast revels in the world of underdogs.

The corporate drama, which has already been renewed for a second season, follows a group of new recruits for one of London's largest and most successful investment banks, Pierpoint & Co.

But just because they've fought their way to the top and have gotten the job doesn't mean these recent graduates can now relax. There are only a handful of permanent positions at their dream company, which means every morning coffee, every client meeting, and every conversation with a boss is a new test to prove their worth.

At its core, Industry is just a good, old-fashioned HBO drama. You don't have to watch long before a new betrayal or company challenge crosses the manipulative Harper (Myha'la Herrold) or the submissive Yasmin's (Marisa Abela) path.

HBO's Industry hits streaming on Binge Monday February 1, starring newcomer Myha’la Herrold. Picture: Supplied/BINGE

The actual language of the world of banking may be hard to follow, but the series' core drama isn't. These men and women are fighting for their lives, and they will lie, cheat, steal, seduce, and claw anything and anyone to get what they want.

Yet hidden beneath its addicting-to-watch folds, Industry offers a more nuanced examination of Millennials in the workplace.

As fun as it is to watch these scrappy go-getters, it's difficult to see the way they push themselves as anything other than toxic.

In a world that constantly toys with the idea of the work-life balance, Industry follows a group of new employees who will always choose the former over the latter. The results of that choice are often devastating.

