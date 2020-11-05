Buy local push inspires unlikely alliance

NEW DIRECTION: Brinx Cafe & Deli Kristy O'Brien will launch her line of skincare with Paperbark Love this year.

JUST scraping through strict COVID-19 restrictions wasn’t enough for Kristy O’Brien, who is preparing to launch a skincare line.

The collaboration between the Brinx Cafe and Deli owner and local maker Paperbark Love has been in the pipeline for four months, with products and scents chosen to specifically reflect the cafe.

According to Ms O’Brien, the demand from people looking to buy local inspired the partnership.

“I was mainly just looking to stock her skincare and then we had a chat about doing specific products to cater for us,” Ms O’Brien said.

“We just got our heads together and came up with flavours and scents that are special to my business – like orange and poppy or vanilla bean.”

The cafe has been closed to dine-in customers since March, with COVID restrictions forcing Ms O’Brien to think creatively about business.

Amanda Watts from Paperbark Love has partnered with the Brinx Cafe owner to create an exclusive skincare line.

The skincare line and other merchandise is something Ms O’Brien said she hoped to expand into.

“I just don’t think in this day and age you can survive if you’re relying on one thing,” she said.

“It’s all just extra income; it costs money to do it but it’s good to merchandise your brand because it gets it out there.”

The line will feature a body lotion, body scrub and lip balm.

Paperbark Love owner Amanda Watts said there was a positive response to the collaboration.

“That’s the benefit of living in a small town, people want the best for everyone and will dig deep to support small businesses,” Mrs Watts said.

“We’ve been able to use local businesses as well to come up with ideas and bounce thoughts off each other.”

The line is set to launch in Brinx Cafe by December.

