FLUTTERING BUTTERFLIES: The Blue Tiger Butterfly also known as Tirumala Hamata. Photo: File
Why we're seeing swarms of blue butterflies on the Coast

Stuart Fast
9th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
IF YOU have noticed large numbers of blue butterflies around the Fraser Coast, you are not alone.

These butterflies are blue tigers, scientifically known as Tirumala hamata.

This butterfly is widespread in Australia and occurs along coastal Queensland, as well as in other parts of Australia.

Senior curator of the Insects and Biodiversity Program at the Queensland Museum, Dr Chris Burwell, said there was a combination of factors as to why residents were seeing the large number of butterflies.

He said Queensland has had a prolonged period of dry weather followed by a recent period of very good rainfall that meant there was suddenly a lot of new plant life and food for butterfly caterpillars.

The flights of blue tiger butterflies prove to be a welcome distraction in these tough times.

