BUSINESS CONTINUES: Highland Meats owner Dianne Hornery serves a customer at the drive-through.
Butcher adapts with drive-through service

Timothy Cox
26th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
AN EMERALD butcher has adapted to the virus epidemic by enabling customers to continue their regular meat shopping without getting out of their cars.

From 9am today, Highland Meats locked its front door and began using the laneway running along the side of its property to keep business running as usual.

Highland Meats owner Dianne Hornery said the drive-through let her continue to provide an essential service to the town that had supported her for so long.

"Because I'm a local, I do owe a little bit to the town," she said.

"This town has been really good to my husband and I, and my children.

"I need to keep supplying locals and obviously we've done something right to be here all these years. Now they don't have to get our their car."

Mrs Hornery came to Emerald with her late husband 50 years ago.

She said the butcher shop had been in town for nearly a century, but she and her husband bought it 20 years ago.

They kept it running through the floods of the past two decades.

"Since 2008 I've been the sole owner," Mrs Hornery said. "This is a one-person family business.

"We've been deciding [about the drive-through] for about two weeks now.

"It got messy real quick. In a matter of a couple of days for us."

She employs six people, all of whom are still working.

The drive-through, Mrs Hornery believed, was the only one in the Central Highlands.

Highland Meats accepts phone orders and delivers to the sick and elderly.

Mrs Hornery said that supply had, so far, not been greatly affected.

She encouraged residents to continue supporting all small businesses.

