BUSTED: Drunk teen risks driving on main road

MORANBAH police intercepted three separate instances of dangerous driving on Tuesday, July 7, all of which occurred before lunch time.

A 19-year-old Moranbah man was pulled over for a roadside breath test about 12.48am on Moranbah Access Rd.

After allegedly returning a positive result he was taken to Moranbah Police Station where he recorded a high reading of 0.113.

His licence was immediately suspended and will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30.

At 7.13am, police intercepted a 31-year-old Bucasia man on Peak Downs Hwy who was allegedly travelling 42km/hr over the legal speed limit.

Police allege the Toyota Hilux was being driven at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone near Coppabella.

The driver was issued with an on the spot fine of $1,245, lost eight demerit points and his drivers licence has been suspended for six months.

"Travelling at this sort of speed is incredibly dangerous and places all other road users at risk," Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said.

"At this sort of speed, there is next to no chance of any motorist responding safely to an unexpected emergency.

"An animal jumping out in front of the vehicle or an unexpected pothole could create a potentially life threatening situation for anyone on the road in that area at that time.

"The penalties for driving at this sort of speed are severe for a reason."

An hour later at 8.14pm, police were conducting patrols of Bacon Lane when they allegedly intercepted a vehicle being driven by a 46-year-old Mount Coolum man.

He provided a positive RBT and was taken to the station where a further test allegedly provided a positive reading of 0.078 per cent BAC.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on August 20. His licence was immediately suspended.

"It is really disappointing that people take the risk of driving while intoxicated as doing so places themselves and other road users at serious risk," Snr Sgt Dyer said.

"Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences.

"Don't take the chance."