Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
News

BUST: $2m in drugs, $200k cash found in spare tyre

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

Townsville man Leslie Gordon Sharp, 52, and Logan man Paul Lindsay Barclay, 52, have been charged with 10 offences, five each for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Police will allege yesterday afternoon at Home Hill detectives intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search where they located 1.93 kilograms of methylamphetamine and $198,802 in cash, as well as 635 grams of cannabis.

 

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

 

It will be alleged the meth was found inside the spare tyre of the car.

Sharp will appear tomorrow in the Townsville Magistrates Court after an adjournment today. No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Barclay will be mentioned in court on Friday, he was remanded in custody today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant OIC of the Major and Organised Crime Squad Chris Caswell said the estimated street value of the drugs seized were $1.9 million.

"It's a significant impact for Townsville and the greater North Queensland region to remove that amount of dangerous drugs from the streets," he said.

bust cash drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

        premium_icon RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

        News FIND out how water use will change on the Southern Downs following significant summer rainfall.

        ‘Livelihood annihilated’ farmer shows her gratitude

        premium_icon ‘Livelihood annihilated’ farmer shows her gratitude

        News A DALVEEN farmer who had her ‘entire livelihood annihilated’ has shown her...

        Rain, hail or shine: Severe storms predicted

        Rain, hail or shine: Severe storms predicted

        News The Bureau of Meteorology suggest the area will receive rain, damaging winds and...

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of schools have less students getting top marks