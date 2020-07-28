Businesswoman vows to shake-up wedding industry

NEW DIRECTORY: Granite Belt Weddings and Events will be a new platform for brides and grooms searching for the perfect place to say I do.

NEW DIRECTORY: Granite Belt Weddings and Events will be a new platform for brides and grooms searching for the perfect place to say I do.

A STANTHORPE businesswoman has vowed put the region’s wedding industry on the map, after a decline in demand.

The Granite Belt region reportedly dropped from 31 weddings in 2017 to just 22 in the past year.

Granite Belt Weddings and Events founder Amy Torrisi said the figures prompted her to add a new online wedding directory to her services.

She said the website would allow the Granite Belt to tap more heavily into the wedding market.

“Everyone is online these days and the internet is their number one resource,” she said.

“That’s why I wanted to make a platform that is attractive and going to generate business into the area during the off-season.”

The online directory, which launched just last week, has been welcomed by established Stanthorpe venues and suppliers, according to Mrs Torrisi.

Amy Torrisi was astonished to find out just 22 weddings happened on the Granite Belt last year, and used the information to launch the new platform.

She hoped the appeal of getting married or hosting an event in some of the country’s best vineyards would increase foot traffic through the region.

“It’s to get the word out that Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt are here and we are wanting to attract people to come here for weddings in autumn and spring because that is the good time,” she said.

“I’m looking to the future, not talking about the next two months but looking at the next wedding season.”

Mrs Torrisi said recent changes with coronavirus restrictions could place the Granite Belt in a more prominent position than destinations like Byron Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

“A lot of the venues when you’re looking at those hot spot areas, they take bookings two years in advanced,” she said.

“So, I would think the Granite Belt would look quite favourable.”

For more details head to www.granitebeltweddings.com.

