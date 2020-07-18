Menu
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Owner and director of Brinx Cafe & Deli Kristy O'Brien said the cafe were always conscious of doing the right thing.
Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

Emily Clooney
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GRANITE Belt businesses have vowed to pay the price to be environmentally friendly, after the Queensland Government moved to scrap single-use plastics.

The legislation introduced on Wednesday will see a ban placed on the supply and sale of single-use straw, stirrers, cutlery and plates.

Brinx Café owner Kristy O’Brien believes if more businesses invested in biodegradable products, single-use plastics would no longer be on the market.

“Those things that are cheap and bad for the environment are accessible, that’s why people did it for so long,” she said.

“If you’re spending money on the business, in the long run you’re better off spending a bit more (on those biodegradable products).

“I think people need to take the cost out of the equation now.”

Ms O’Brien said her café had always tried to be environmentally conscious, using bamboo cutlery and brown paper bags.

“The cups and their lids we use are biodegradable, all my deli and platter boxes are cardboard,” she said.

“We’re trying to be as aware of the environment as possible, especially with everything in takeaway.”

Emma Lambert from Zest Pastries said the store used to give out metal, reusable cutlery to customers to curb using single-use plastics.
The ban on single-use plastics won’t come into effect until at least July 1, 2021, allowing businesses and the hospitality industry “adequate time to source new products”.

Zest Pastries owner Emma Lambert said the café was working with unique initiatives to combat single-use plastics.

“We don’t really do a lot of plastic cutlery; we were doing something for a while where we were buying cutlery from the op shops and were just giving it to people,” she said.

“We do try and encourage people to (bring their own) anyway because there are so many resources now.

“I think there are good alternatives out there, people just need to be organised.”

While businesses have just under 12-months to remove initial single-use plastics, Ms O’Brien hopes change will happen sooner rather than later.

