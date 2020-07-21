Businesses prepared to gamble on future, workers to win

POPULAR RESTAURANT REBUILD: St Jude’s Ballandean are on the hunt for more staff, after easing virus restrictions and a booming business model.

BUSINESSES across the Granite Belt are prepared to “take a punt” on the future of the region, with opportunities for employment on the rise.

Best Employment reported a steady increase in jobs in the aged care and hospitality sector, as employers look for “skilled staff” lost during coronavirus shutdowns.

It’s a feeling expressed by St Jude’s cafe owner Rob Davidson, who is in a rebuilding phase at his popular Ballandean restaurant.

“When we were closed down, we lost two key staff who were in full-time positions,” he said.

“We’re trying to resurrect that – obviously it was pretty busy with school holidays.

“It’s taken us a while to get the ball rolling again, it’s difficult after being closed for two months and trying to get back on our feet again.

“But I’ve had a few people in the past week who have applied for positions.”

St Jude's owner Robert Davidson said there were job opportunities growing in the region.

There has been a rapid increase in interest for the region over the past month, according to Mr Davidson, who is looking to employ three new staff.

A Best Employment spokeswoman said new major developments in the region would continue to increase potential jobs.

“There are some promising employment opportunities coming to the region,” she said.

“Employers are looking for people who are willing to work, who will show up and give it their best.

“Hospitality is another industry looking for skilled staff. Skills in demand are cooks and chefs, which are skill shortages in the region.”

The shortage of skilled chefs in the region continues to plague St Jude’s, with Mr Davidson struggling to lure qualified cooks to the Granite Belt.

“I don’t think there’s an abundance of chefs in the area and it’s a reflection of how difficult it is here to start a business of that nature,” he said.

“How do you lure a chef out here when there’s no security?”

Mr Davidson said he was hopeful January rain and relaxed virus restrictions would continue to see demand for businesses of all nature grow in the region.

“I think everyone is prepared to take a punt on the next 12 to 24 months,” he said.

“We’ve had some rainfall and a glimmer of hope; everyone is ready to have a crack.”