Businesses on fence about state reopening

WELCOME IN: The date has been set for Queensland’s borders to reopen but it won’t be about regulations and to all states.

INTERSTATE travellers could soon flock to the Granite Belt region, with the Queensland border set to reopen in the coming weeks under strict regulations.

From Friday July 10, travellers from New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT will be allowed to enter Queensland.

However, travellers will be required to submit a border declaration form confirming they have not been to Victoria in the past 14 days.

While some have called for the borders to reopen sooner, tourism operators on the Granite Belt are relishing in the high demand from local tourists.

“I think most of us here in the tourism business are as busy as we’ve ever been,” Ballandean Estate Wines client relations manager Leeanne Gangemi said.

“If it means we’ll be busier (with the borders reopening), it’ll be crazy.”

Mrs Gangemi said bookings for the cellar door and restaurant have not slowed down since the restrictions first eased at the start of June.

“It’s been phenomenal, the support for the region is incredible,” she said.

“It’s a Tuesday and it feels like a Saturday.

“People just want to get out and support the regions.”

Today’s announcement, while expected, is one Mrs Gangemi hopes won’t frighten tourists from south east Queensland.

“I worry that if something happens by reopening the borders, that people will just stay at home,” she said.

“All of the sacrifices we’ve made could be for nothing.

“(People) feel happy to be here because we’re safe and I guess that’s what the government are trying to do.

Leeanne Gangemi is hesitant about the Queensland borders reopening following a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

The limitations on the border’s reopening comes after coronavirus skyrocketed in the southern state, which has recorded 64 new cases today alone.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said tougher measures will apply for Victorian residents from July 3 at noon.

“Anyone who has travelled from Victoria, including Queenslanders, will be prevented from entering the state,” she said.

“Or will have to quarantine at a hotel at their own expense for two weeks.

“We can’t risk removing border restrictions for people coming from Victoria.”