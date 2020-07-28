Businesses not threatened by border closure risk

BORDER DEBATE: Wallangarra businesses are more concerned restrictions will be imposed on Queensland residents, where most of their trade is coming from.

BORDER DEBATE: Wallangarra businesses are more concerned restrictions will be imposed on Queensland residents, where most of their trade is coming from.

BUSINESSES on the Queensland border say they aren’t concerned by the potential reclosure of the state, as coronavirus cases skyrocket in southern parts of the country.

It comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk threatened to “slam the border shut” if further hot spots were identified in New South Wales.

Wallangarra Railway Café owner Kim Hearn said the reclosure would have little impact on her business, with the majority of her trade coming from locals.

“We’ve just been extremely busy and when you look at the contact details most of them have come from Brisbane,” Ms Hearn said.

“There are people who are just coming here for day trips and that’s who most of our customers are.”

Calls for the border to close again have been strengthened after the nation’s cases of the virus hit a staggering 5474 and 167 deaths.

Ms Hearn said the fear of restrictions returning for Queenslanders was far greater than the state closing to interstate travellers.

“I never shut down but I am worried they’ll stop the travel (in the state) because that would put us back at the start,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to carry on, I can’t really afford to close the door.

“We just jump through each hoop as they come.”

Wallangarra Store owner Gavin Brierley said business was spilt between those on each side of the border.

“We’ve lost some from the other side but we’ve won more locals,” Mr Brierley said.

“We’re lucky that most of them are local and we don’t rely on the passing traffic.”

