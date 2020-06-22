Businesses ‘hamstrung’ as tourists flood back

Girraween National Park was packed with tourists over the weekend.

RESTAURANTS and cafes are being severely hamstrung by restrictions still imposed.

There was a familiar sight on the Granite Belt over the weekend – tourists.

The main street was jam packed, cafes were flat out, no vacancy signs were everywhere and Girraween National Park was bedlam.

But, with the limits on customers, restaurants and cafes reportedly had to turn away people and money from their establishments in droves.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said “draconian” laws were crushing businesses.

“We have a lot to offer here. It’s cold and the talk of potential snow isn’t hurting,” Mr Parker said.

“The reports I’m getting from accommodation providers is many are just booked out … even midweek.

“But the biggest thing I’d like to push is that food providers, cafes and restaurants, are being destroyed at the moment.

“We have a huge influx of people and these restrictions on numbers make it not viable for many.

“It’s causing a lot of angst. Operators are having to turn people away and they’re getting cranky.

“The point we need to make to the government is that they need to review it,” Mr Parker said.

The chamber president is annoyed that 30,000 individuals can attend a protest, there be no COVID-19 spikes, but restrictions aren’t easing where it matters most for businesses.

“It’s a huge issue. We are much more aware of personal cleanliness and social distancing.

“It’s time for them to ease restrictions sooner rather than later.

“We are fully booked out in the area and we appear to be letting people down and at no fault of the food providers.

“At the moment the tourism brand is being damaged because of it.

“People are coming out and not having the full Granite Belt visitation experience.

“In the city I get it. Out here, not so much.

“These draconian rules are hurting us.”