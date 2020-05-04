Businesses continue to struggle despite restriction ease

PERSISTENCE: Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot is hopeful sales will increase once restrictions lift further.

IT WASN'T the business boom small business owners were hoping for, as some coronavirus restrictions were lifted on Saturday.

Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot said while sales lifted slightly, she was still struggling to keep "her head above water".

"Saturday was probably the best day we have had during all of this," Mrs Wilmot said.

"There were a few visitors out and about, just a little handful."

She said those who were eager to get out were from Warwick and surrounds.

"50km isn't that far," she said.

"We were asking customers where they had been coming from and the majority said Warwick."

Mrs Wilmot put the weekend's slight increase down to it being Mother's Day this weekend.

"Until restrictions are eased further, we won't be crazy busy until visitors start coming from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"The Granite Belt will be at a real advantage once that happens."

Echoing Mrs Wilmot, Granite Belt Wine Tourism president Martin Cooper said he believed the region would see a 'big lift' once the next step in easing of restrictions was taken.

"50km will only see people at best from Warwick," Mr Cooper said.

"I think it needs to get up to that 250km before we start seeing a real impact on our tourism industry.

"We have done a fantastic job up until now so if we keep complying with the regulations I don't think we will have any issues."

Country Lane Lifestyle owner Trudy Turner opted to keep her doors closed over the weekend, with plans to start afresh Tuesday.

"We have been closed for three weeks," she said.

"We thought let's start fresh and open from Tuesday and see how we go.

"We did what we had to do initially - but we are looking forward to seeing some people back in the streets again."

While business owners continue to struggle, others made the most of the eased restrictions.

After their trails closed in March, Southern Downs Mountain Bike Club president Michael Foresto said it was the announcement they had been waiting for.

"I'm not sure of the exact numbers but I've had a lot of reports that there were a lot of people out riding," Mr Foresto said.

"There still aren't any group rides and people aren't allowed to congregate.

"As long as everyone's smart and sticks to the guidelines, we should be able to go back to our social group rides sooner rather than later."

One resident shared concerns on Facebook about the increase of people in the region over the weekend.

"Has anybody noticed how many strangers there are in town today?" she asked.

"Should we be getting this many visitors already?"

While people may have been out and about, Carol Power Hats, Clothing and Craft owner said she wasn't surprised by people not shopping.

"People don't have any money to spend so I don't blame them for not shopping," she said.

As a result, she said she closed the doors to her business on Maryland St earlier than anticipated on Saturday.

"When I finished at 12pm most people were already closed," Ms Power said.

"It won't be until things return to normal that I will be open seven days."

While some may have enjoyed themselves at the weekend, Ms Power wasn't one of them.

"I do think I'll get through it, but it has been extremely tough," she said.

"One day can be good but the next could be shocking.

"I'm holding my own, but that's about it."