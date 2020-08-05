Business pleads for off-peak marketing boost

COME IN: Jaclyn Slack is calling for the region to develop a greater marketing strategy to target off-peak times of the year.

A GRANITE Belt accommodation provider is calling for greater marketing of the region during the off-peak, with fears mounting ahead of summer.

Bookings at The Vines Motel and Cottages have “dropped off” considerably from the end of the month, as tourists opt for beachside destinations.

Owner Jacklyn Slack believes more could be done to promote the region during spring, summer and autumn – typically quieter months on the Granite Belt.

“I can’t survive on two winter months being busy,” she said.

“Winter provides its tourists without having to do anything. We just need more events.”

Tourism in the region has flourished with the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, with businesses reporting an unprecedented demand from out-of-towners.

Ms Slack said places of accommodation are merely houses for people looking to explore the region.

“No one is coming here to stay at my motel because it’s great, they come for all of the other stuff,” she said.

“We need to push summer events. Music events and maybe some more things to do at the wineries, there isn’t a lot there.”

While the threat of the virus remains high, Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said it would be difficult to host any major events.

“More events could be helpful but it’s the age-old problem – who is going to organise them?” he asked.

“If we can have events that are in our lower peak periods, that would be a bit of a bonus, no doubt.

“But it’s finding stuff that is appropriate and to the people we want to attract.”

