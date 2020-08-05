Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COME IN: Jaclyn Slack is calling for the region to develop a greater marketing strategy to target off-peak times of the year.
COME IN: Jaclyn Slack is calling for the region to develop a greater marketing strategy to target off-peak times of the year.
Community

Business pleads for off-peak marketing boost

Emily Clooney
5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANITE Belt accommodation provider is calling for greater marketing of the region during the off-peak, with fears mounting ahead of summer.

Bookings at The Vines Motel and Cottages have “dropped off” considerably from the end of the month, as tourists opt for beachside destinations.

Owner Jacklyn Slack believes more could be done to promote the region during spring, summer and autumn – typically quieter months on the Granite Belt.

“I can’t survive on two winter months being busy,” she said.

“Winter provides its tourists without having to do anything. We just need more events.”

Tourism in the region has flourished with the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, with businesses reporting an unprecedented demand from out-of-towners.

Ms Slack said places of accommodation are merely houses for people looking to explore the region.

“No one is coming here to stay at my motel because it’s great, they come for all of the other stuff,” she said.

“We need to push summer events. Music events and maybe some more things to do at the wineries, there isn’t a lot there.”

While the threat of the virus remains high, Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said it would be difficult to host any major events.

“More events could be helpful but it’s the age-old problem – who is going to organise them?” he asked.

“If we can have events that are in our lower peak periods, that would be a bit of a bonus, no doubt.

“But it’s finding stuff that is appropriate and to the people we want to attract.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

COVID inspires new wave of business

Businesswoman vows to shake-up wedding industry

Border cafes ready to implement new COVID measures

Businesses prepared to gamble on future, workers to win

Elderly volunteers shaken by brazen theft

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick girl inspiration behind $307,000 new park

        premium_icon Warwick girl inspiration behind $307,000 new park

        News THE passionate 10-year-old took her dream to the council and they couldn’t resist.

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cutest pooches

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cutest pooches

        News The Border Post was flooded with nominations but there could only be one...

        MASKED UP: Seamstress’ overwhelming demand

        premium_icon MASKED UP: Seamstress’ overwhelming demand

        News A Stanthorpe seamstress has made close to 3000 face masks with the demand not...

        Firefighters warn of smoky day on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Firefighters warn of smoky day on Southern Downs

        Environment Planned burns to clear out months of dry debris.