Business owners delighted as doors open again

MARYLAND Street was the busiest it has been in months over the weekend, with shop owners, cafe operators and beauty therapists rejoicing over the restriction lift.

Lily’s Cafe owner Susan Anderson said it was a nice change to hear and see people in her restaurant.

“One of my staff members and I looked at each other and said it was so nice to be able to hear the customers talking and laughing again,” Ms Anderson said.

While she wasn’t ‘rushed off her feet’ attending to the allowed 10 people, Ms Anderson said it was a step in the right direction.

“It’s a bit tough with the 10. We’re not limiting time that people can spend so we are just following sittings of morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.”

As restrictions continue to move forward, Ms Anderson said bookings were essential or people would miss out.

“If people do want to dine in then they need to be ringing ahead to avoid disappointment,” she said.

There was more of a ‘general buzz’ around town, according to Eclectic Pallet owner Nancy Folkers, who noticed plenty of people out and about.

“There was definitely a lot more visitors around – and local people too,” Ms Folkers said.

“The last three days of the week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, improved considerably compared to the shop’s April figures.”

While non-essential beauty appointments were also given the go-ahead, Beauty on High owner Kelly Biggin said she was booked out within two hours of the announcement of relaxed restrictions.

“My first week is booked solid,” Ms Biggin said.

“The break was nice, but I have really missed my ladies.”

With Ms Biggin back in business from today, she said she was most looking forward to seeing the faces of her clients again.

“I had so many text messages during lockdown of them reaching out to see how I was doing.

“The support from my clients is unbelievable. It is definitely going to be a very busy first week back,” she said.

As businesses begin to open again, Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said he hoped people didn’t become too complacent.

“My biggest concern is that there will be another outbreak and we will be back in lockdown again,” Mr Parker said.

“Everyone is still doing social distancing and being conscious of everything but it is definitely something people need to be aware of.”

While scares of a second wave of the virus hang around, Mr Parker said it was nice to hear from business owners and their weekend successes.

“I had a couple of photos sent to me over the weekend.

“The car parks were full and people were out in force so it’s good to see.”

Stage two of relaxed restrictions will occur on June 12.