Business owner says ‘screw you’ to COVID-19

Scott and Shae Chapman at their Nerang store on the Gold Coast.

A STANTHORPE entrepreneur is battling back in the tough economic climate with plans to extend his business.

Scott Chapman, who has set up several Zambrero Mexican food franchises across Queensland, plans to open a new store this month.

With multiple Gold Coast locations already, Mr Chapman and partner Shae, opted to try their luck in Toowoomba.

They opened their first store in the city in March last year and intend to open a second at Northpoint Shopping Centre in little more than a week.

Mr Chapman said the second store would allow him to keep employing several casual workers who had lost hours as a result of the economic downturn created by social distancing restrictions.

“We are saying ‘screw you’ to COVID-19,” he said.

“Our view is that we’ve got a heap of staff who we can’t give work to and a lot of those people are casuals who might not qualify for the JobKeeper payments.

“If we get Northpoint open, we can keep several of those people employed.”

The second store would still adhere to social distancing restrictions by only offering takeaway and delivery options.

“We went to the Northpoint owners and said we wanted open our new store, it wouldn’t make much money initially (due to COVID-19) but it would keep people employed,” he said.

Mr Chapman said he wanted to also support as many local suppliers and tradesman during the tough economic climate.

After finishing high school in Stanthorpe, Mr Chapman moved to Toowoomba for uni, then on to Brisbane before coming back to his hometown for a few years.

“I went away again and got into media. I went into radio and television with a regional media group and ended up in Dubbo. Then I’ve been on the coast for about the last 10 years.”

It’s been a huge 12 months for the ex-Gremlins player.

Mr Chapman landed himself in the top 50 in a list of Australia’s top 100 young entrepreneurs last year.

The Stanthorpe has always maintained a desire to open a store in Stanthorpe one day as well.

“It’s still definitely not ruled out.”