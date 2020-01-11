Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

HELP ON THE WAY: Lana Estrich and her daughter Isabella Quirk nearly lost their house in the September fires. (Image Sarah Marshall)

FIRE has burned through businesses, homes and bushland on the Southern Downs since early September, causing untold damage to the health of both local people and the local economy.

The severity of the blaze at Stanthorpe forced near-immediate funding from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority but other areas, although damaged, were ineligible.

That is why, according to Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, a surprise $1 million in federal funding is truly needed.

“There’s lots of areas around Stanthorpe and the northern part of our region that have been impacted by fire,” Cr Dobie said.

“The fires are frightening, particularly this year, doubly frightening because everything is so dry.

“The hospitality industry has suffered, not as many people come to bushfire-affected areas to holiday, it has an impact on everyone.”

While there will be minimal red-tape involved, Cr Dobie said certain criteria on spending was inevitable.

The council must await the reception of this criteria before proceeding with a bushfire recovery plan.

“It is generally for council areas to spend as needed but there will be some criteria, and we’re liaising with the federal government to find out what that is,” she said.

The mayor hopes this information will arrive by Tuesday, allowing for a special council meeting to take place, at which councillors can decide their priorities.

“We won’t know what we’re doing with it until that time,” Cr Dobie said.

“But when we make a decision, we’ll be looking along the same lines as we followed with the drought community funding we received.

“With those projects, we focussed on providing support to our rural communities and smaller towns, and we’ll likely be doing that again.”