Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HELP ON THE WAY: Lana Estrich and her daughter Isabella Quirk nearly lost their house in the September fires. (Image Sarah Marshall)
HELP ON THE WAY: Lana Estrich and her daughter Isabella Quirk nearly lost their house in the September fires. (Image Sarah Marshall)
News

Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

Bianca Hrovat
11th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE has burned through businesses, homes and bushland on the Southern Downs since early September, causing untold damage to the health of both local people and the local economy.

The severity of the blaze at Stanthorpe forced near-immediate funding from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority but other areas, although damaged, were ineligible.

That is why, according to Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, a surprise $1 million in federal funding is truly needed.

“There’s lots of areas around Stanthorpe and the northern part of our region that have been impacted by fire,” Cr Dobie said.

“The fires are frightening, particularly this year, doubly frightening because everything is so dry.

“The hospitality industry has suffered, not as many people come to bushfire-affected areas to holiday, it has an impact on everyone.”

While there will be minimal red-tape involved, Cr Dobie said certain criteria on spending was inevitable.

The council must await the reception of this criteria before proceeding with a bushfire recovery plan.

“It is generally for council areas to spend as needed but there will be some criteria, and we’re liaising with the federal government to find out what that is,” she said.

The mayor hopes this information will arrive by Tuesday, allowing for a special council meeting to take place, at which councillors can decide their priorities.

“We won’t know what we’re doing with it until that time,” Cr Dobie said.

“But when we make a decision, we’ll be looking along the same lines as we followed with the drought community funding we received.

“With those projects, we focussed on providing support to our rural communities and smaller towns, and we’ll likely be doing that again.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        premium_icon Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        News A COMPETITIVE match could be make or break Warwick’s chances against the local ‘team to beat’.

        Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        premium_icon Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        News A Stanthorpe salon is donating their time to cut all school-aged children's hair...

        Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        premium_icon Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        News New qualification provides opportunity for further mental help.

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better...