Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
News

Bus passenger stabbed in head, body

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jan 2020 5:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body while travelling on a bus on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened about 6pm on Monday, when a man travelling on the bus approached a 20-year-old Palm Beach man and threatened him.

The pair then got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The offender stole the younger man's backpack and left the bus, travelling south on Yodelay St.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses or those with information should contact police.

bus gold coast passenger stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30-year water plan promised

        premium_icon 30-year water plan promised

        Politics LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has promised a 30-year water plan to improve water security across Queensland.

        Shoppers to expect ‘moderate’ price increases

        premium_icon Shoppers to expect ‘moderate’ price increases

        News Granite Belt Growers Association President predicts shoppers to expect a moderate...

        Rainfall brings cheer to region

        premium_icon Rainfall brings cheer to region

        News There was plenty of smiles around the Granite Belt on the weekend as more than...

        Dog dead and woman hospitalised after vicious attack

        premium_icon Dog dead and woman hospitalised after vicious attack

        News A woman and her pets were set upon in a scary dog attack.