Drunk tradie did burnout after hit and run

A double-whammy of bad news proved too much to bear for a 49-year-old Logan tradie, who let off steam by joy-riding at almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit, crashing into a parked car and performing a burnout as he left the scene.

Waterford demolition worker Stuart James Clark, 49, was charged with high-range drink driving (UIL), failing to stop after the accident, and making unnecessary smoke or noise for the March 27 incident.

The court heard at about 11.10pm that night, Clark collided with a parked vehicle on Conway St, Waterford.

The disturbed owner raced out onto the road, only to witness Clark perform a burnout as he left the scene.

The owner followed Clark home, where he called the police on him.

When police breath analysed Clark, he returned a high-range reading of 0.187 per cent blood alcohol content.

Waterford man Stuart James Clark, 49, was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months. Picture: Alex Treacy

Defence lawyer Clancy Robba told the court Clark's "emotions were running high" due to the combination of Clark and his wife both losing their jobs because of COVID and the death of a friend, whose wake the pair attended earlier that evening.

"His memory is foggy, he doesn't remember driving or the collision," Mr Robba said.

"He doesn't know why he did it, he's never done anything like this before.

"There's nothing in his history to indicate he's a hoon."

The court heard Clark had a very "mild" traffic history over the past 10 years.

Mr Robba told the court his client had given up the grog and his licence had already been suspended for four months while waiting for today's case.

"He's had to pay for the vehicle he hit, his car had to go to the wreckers, he's already paid some $6500 in damage repairs on an income reduced by COVID," Mr Robba said.

Magistrate Louise Shephard fined Clark $1200 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

She said he had made a "grave error of judgment".

Originally published as Burnout, hit-and-run but 50yo drink driver 'not a hoon'