BURNING RUBBER: Drags set first date for 2020

GOOD TO GO: Drag racing will return to Carnell Raceway this weekend, drivers’ first opportunity to hit the track in six months.

DRAG RACING: Pistons are set to fire on Sunday when avid motoring enthusiasts hit the track for the first time in six months.

Prompted by the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and the eagerness of drivers, Carnell Raceway will hold a test and tune day, with the possibility of an afternoon shoot out.

Stanthorpe and District Sporting Car Clubs president Ian Rigg said there had been an overwhelmingly positive response from drivers looking to put their cars to the test.

“I’ve had inquiries from people on the Gold Coast and even Hervey Bay, there looks like there’s a bit of a need out there from people,” Rigg said.

“Drag racing events probably get 50 per cent local drivers and the rest of them come from south east Queensland and northern New South Wales, but it all depends.”

The closure of the Queensland border to residents in southern states has raised concerns for Rigg who said numbers could dramatically drop.

However, with the track’s ability to cater to any make and model of car, he hopes more people will be interested in going full throttle.

“Anything from late model or early model cars as far as you want to go, anything is welcome to come out,” he said.

“The quickest cars might be nudging 100 miles per hour.

“We don’t specifically cater for custom drag racing vehicles. Most street cars have the ability to go fairly fast.”

With just five more events on the calendar for 2020, Rigg hoped weather wouldn’t be a deterrent for the grand return to the track.

“There’s always the chance of a shower coming through,” he said.

“If the weather is going to hold off, it usually will, we’ll go ahead. It’s only a last resort where we do have to cancel.”

