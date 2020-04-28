Menu
Calamvale man Alex Boe Krezic with his ex-partner, who he threatened and stalked over a week-long period in 2019. Picture: Instagram
Crime

‘Burning flesh’: Queensland realtor inflicts nightmare

Alex Treacy
28th Apr 2020 7:57 AM
A VIOLENT ice-addicted real estate agent from Brisbane threatened to cut off his ex-partner's hands and feet and set her parents on fire.

Chillingly, Calamvale resident Alex Boe Krezic, 29, wrote about his reign of terror on social media beforehand, posting a photo of himself and his ex-partner, saying their recent break-up "allowed" him to "take over the role of protector".

Krezic fronted court in Beenleigh yesterday to be sentenced.

The licensed real estate agent who worked for Coronis Kelvin Grove for a year has already spent more than a year in jail for 26 offences, the most serious of which were stalking with threatened violence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Krezic is the brother of Brian Krezic, who was jailed for 12 years in May 2015 for stabbing a man to death in Park Ridge in 2012, and the half-brother of Tingalpa man Les 'Bomsy' Brooks, who was shot to death in November 2016.

 

Alex Krezic’s brother Brian (pictured) was sentenced to 12 years’ jail for stabbing to death Brodie Smith in Park Ridge in 2012. Picture: File
Krezic's ex-partner was in court supported by her mother.

Judge Craig Chowdhury read from the woman's victim impact statement, where she told the court she "lived in constant fear of her life", had anxiety and PTSD, had lost her job, couldn't sleep and had "recurring nightmares".

 

Alex Krezic’s half-brother Les “Bomsy” Brooks, who was shot to death at Tingalpa in November 2016. Picture: File
Krezic's increasingly violent and controlling behaviour culminated in the week of March 27 - April 5 last year, where Krezic slashed the tyres of two cars owned by his ex-partner's friends, told her he would make her cut off her own hands and feet, threatened she would "smell the burning flesh" of her parents, and rammed her car with his as she tried to film him breaching his DVO.

 

Carol and Tom Krezic mourn the loss of Carol’s son, Les Brooks. Les was shot and killed in Tingalpa. Pictue: Renae Droop
The court heard that in this period Krezic attended her residence seven times, followed her in his car at least six times, damaged her property and made threats twice.

Krezic was finally arrested on April 12 riding a stolen motorcycle near Wembley Rd Browns Plains. A Polair helicopter was required to track Krezic down, and he threw his helmet at the head of his arresting officer.

The court heard that by this point Krezic was consuming multiple grams of ice per day.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years' jail and will spend at least another three months behind bars.

He will be eligible for parole on June 27.

 

