A Ballogie man has been flown to hospital after being kicked by a horse. FILE PHOTO

A man has been flown to hospital after being kicked in the chest by a horse.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, multiple emergency units, including the rescue helicopter were tasked to a Ballogie property at 1.15pm this afternoon (March 31).

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.