A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
Crime

Burnett ‘growing operation’ uncovered in police sting

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
28th May 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:24 PM
A MUNDUBBERA couple have found themselves in hot water after a marijuana-growing operation was allegedly discovered in their home.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police executed a search warrant at a property in Mundubbera on Tuesday, May 26.

 

"Police located three marijuana plants nearly 25cm tall, 12g of dangerous drugs, and a drug utensil," Sergeant Clarke said.

"A 54-year-old Mundubbera man has been charged with drug offences, is set to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court soon."

A 52-year-old Mundubbera woman was issued with a drug-diversion order.

If you'd like to report a non-urgent crime, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

