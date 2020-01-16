Menu
RAIN ON THE HORIZON: Storm warning issued by Bureau (Shyla Sperling).
News

STORM WARNING: Damaging winds and flash flooding expected

Emily Clooney
16th Jan 2020 3:06 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for residents in the Southern Downs and Granite Belt.

Slow moving storms across the region may produce damaging wind gusts and heavy, possibly intense falls that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Inglewood, Millmerran and Mungindi.

64mm has fallen in one hour at Stathyre (south of Millmerran).

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees

* Secure loose outdoor items

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

