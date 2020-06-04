Footy legend breaches NRL virus bubble

The Canterbury Bulldogs could be in a little trouble, or at least a bit of discomfort, after being caught on camera breaching its coronavirus bubble.

The Canterbury Bulldogs could be fined after club legend and ambassador Terry Lamb was caught on camera shaking hands with players.

Lamb is not one of the 50 people nominated to enter the club's COVID-19 bubble and was shaking hands with players, something which has been off limits since the beginning of the crisis.

Channel 9 caught the club legend meeting the players next to the training paddock.

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared back in March that there should be "no more handshakes", the Bulldogs players met the legend with the greeting.

While he didn't enter a clean zone of the field, gym or tunnel, Channel 9 reported the NRL will need to come to a decision over a potential fine.

The players may also need to undergo a COVID-19 test before Monday's clash with the Dragons to be cleared.

Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb may have inadvertently landed his former club in strife by breaking the #NRL's strict social distancing rules. @Danny_Weidler #9News pic.twitter.com/rHCd6lYvop — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) June 4, 2020

It comes as the returning Kieran Foran, who was one of the players caught on camera shaking hands with Lamb, is set to come back for the winless Bulldogs.

The losses have heaped immense pressure on coach Dean Pay, who, like Foran, is off-contract at the end of the year.

But both could be rewarded with new deals should the club rise up the ladder. Foran said the onus is on the players to turn around their form and remove speculation on the future of their head coach.

"Coaches can only do so much. They give you the game plan. They improve your game as individuals and as a side," Foran said.

"At the end of the day, it's up to the players to turn up and perform at a high level and execute. That's not Dean's responsibility. He does all his work midweek.

"The responsibility falls on our shoulders to make sure we're up for it on the day and there should be no excuses for that."

Foran admitted being concerned about his long-term future when the coronavirus shutdown sparked fears the game wouldn't be back on until 2021. Now, with a fresh haircut and trimmed-down beard, he has a chance to put his wretched run behind him and earn a new deal.

"When I did my shoulder, with how bad it was, I was banking on only coming back for the last 5-10 rounds," Foran said.

"That was a bit of a scary thought when you consider the fact that I'm in the last year of my contract.

"But with the way it's worked out, it gives me plenty of time to play footy and hopefully find some form, and be out there each and every week with the guys."

