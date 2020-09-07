Brutal snub after $150m royal deal

Harry and Meghan attend trials for the last Invictus Games. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cancelled an Invictus Games fundraiser due to be shown on Amazon after signing a $150m deal with Netflix, it is claimed.

The couple had planned to host a music and comedy event in California in June 2021 with stars including Beyonce and Ed Sheeran among the big names mooted to attend.

But now, according to The Sunday Times, it has been cancelled.

The cancellation comes just after their Netflix deal was signed.

The Sunday Times said the problem arose because the event was due to be streamed by Amazon - Netflix's rival.

The paper added officials at the Invictus Foundation were "stunned" when lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan called to tell them the news.

A source told the paper: "It's very bad form and everyone at Invictus is gutted.

"Harry said yes to doing this last year and everything was still moving forwards until a few weeks ago.

"This was going to be a big moment for Invictus where the pot is pretty empty, and it has left them in the lurch. Harry needs to pull his finger out to find another way to raise funds for them."

An Invictus spokesman said: "The event was shelved because the primary revenue generator was ticket sales from a live concert in Los Angeles in the spring of 2021.

"Given current circumstances with COVID, the event needed to be reconceptualised.

Harry and Meghan just signed a massive Netflix deal.

"This was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix. The Duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games."

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could rake in up to $A150 million after signing a megabucks deal with the streaming platform.

Before signing with Netflix, Harry and Meghan held talks with Disney and Apple, The New York Times reports.

Two executives involved in the discussions claimed representatives for the couple wanted to secure a deal worth around $A150 million, according to the US paper.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have never produced a TV show, will make documentaries, films, scripted and kids' programs in the new partnership.

The historic Netflix deal comes after Harry was filmed last year appearing to lay the groundwork for his wife's Disney voiceover contract.

He was overheard revealing Meghan Markle's interest to Disney chief Bob Iger at the London premiere of the Lion King last July.

Last month, it was reported the Sussexes also held talks with NBCUniversal.

This year's Invictus Games was postponed because of the pandemic.

The Duke described the decision as "incredibly difficult" but the "most sensible and safest option".

The 2020 Games were due to be held in The Hague from May 9 to 16.

Organisers said the competition was likely to be rescheduled to May or June 2021.

The postponement is a blow to Prince Harry who set up the games in 2014 after being inspired by the US Warrior Games.

It sees injured veterans from 20 nations compete in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

In a video posted online, Harry said: "This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make. This decision was the most sensible and the safest option.

"I know how disappointed you must all be. This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can."

Netflix and Amazon were both approached for comment.

Before their megabucks Netflix deal, it was reported the couple were offered a deal with Spotify worth in the millions to produce exclusive podcasts.

The production company is understood to operate differently from Archewell, the Sussexes' charitable foundation.

Last month, Harry and Meghan officially changed the name of their Sussex Royal brand to the MWX Foundation, it was reported.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.