Brutal assault that may have sparked revenge killing

Police are investigating if a gang brawl where a man was stabbed to death in a suburban park was retribution for a vicious 12-against-one assault last week in which a man was bashed with a baseball bat outside an Ipswich Woolworths.

A 21-year-old man of Sudanese descent was bashed with a baseball bat outside of the Redbank Plains Woolworths, at Town Square Plains Shopping Centre, last Tuesday night.

Last week's fight took place outside Woolworths in Redbank Plains.



Video footage of the attack viewed by The Courier-Mail shows at least 12 men of African appearance chasing one man who is running towards the Woolworths entrance.

The attackers bashed the victim in the head with baseball bats and then stomped on his head at least six times.



The brutal attack lasted about 15 seconds but left the victim bleeding from the ear and unconscious.

The offenders fled the scene in vehicles parked outside the shopping complex's Subway store.

Local shoppers immediately rendered assistance and emergency services were called at about 8.30pm.

The scene of Sunday’s Zillmere attack. Picture, John Gass



A first responder recalled the victim said he did not want to be taken to hospital, once he had regained consciousness.

He reportedly asked first responders 'what happened?' and 'why am I here?'.

At least one of the attackers filmed the brutal beating on his mobile phone.

Police at the North Star Footy Club, Zillmere, after Sunday’s attack. Picture, John Gass



A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said the victim was taken to hospital in a stable condition however Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said the victim had "suffered significant injuries".

Police did not receive a formal complaint from the victim following the Ipswich incident and said they were working off limited information from CCTV footage and witnesses to the event.

Representatives from Brisbane's African community will this afternoon meet with police representatives in relation to the horrific brawl.

According to Det Supt Fleming, the meeting had already been scheduled prior to yesterday evening's incident.

He said the police would work to "capitalise on the relationship" with the community while at today's meeting, however said the community "need to have reasonable expectations of how much the elders and others can influence (those responsible for the September 8 attack)".

- Additional reporting by Elise Williams

Originally published as Brutal assault that may have sparked revenge killing