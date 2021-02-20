Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.
Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.
Pets & Animals

This cute doggo is on board for a wheely good time

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
20th Feb 2021 6:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.

Bruno the daring dachshund may be small in stature, but he aims to become the gnarliest sausage dog around.

Skating down the street on his favourite board, fur-parents Matt Wood and Maddison Bernat said the playful pup can't help but be involved in everything.

Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"We were skateboarding out the front and then we decided to chuck him on, and he just stayed there," Maddison said.

"We're trying to teach him to hop onto it himself.

"We've got as far as him putting his paws on top of it and sitting there with me holding it but I want to teach him to get excited and jump onto it."

Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

With video of the pooch posted to Facebook group Cool Dog Group and generating plenty of attention, Bruno is doing his best to stay grounded.

Originally published as Bruno is on board for a good time

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruno dogs pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Mum-of-three Rachel Thulborn was in a controlling and violent relationship for five years when she finally mustered the courage to leave her tormentor.

        Italian consul visit to lay groundwork for partnership

        Premium Content Italian consul visit to lay groundwork for partnership

        Community Benvenuti! International visit to boost region's heritage and name.

        How to best receive Stanthorpe news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Stanthorpe news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        Technology Queensland Health’s Facebook has been shut down during a pandemic