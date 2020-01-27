Menu
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
Bruce Hwy hit by 30km congestion nightmare

27th Jan 2020 11:27 AM
MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face nightmare traffic conditions today with already 30km of congestion over a 50km stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

How to avoid Coast's worst public holiday chokepoints

RACQ has urged patience with conditions expected to get worse over the next eight hours.

The heaviest congestion is located on the stretch between Forest Glen and Tanawha, but congestion is rapidly building south of Palmview.

Motorists are also experiencing extensive delays south of Beerburrum.

bruce highway editors picks motoring public holiday travel

